Roy Frybarger needs to get his news from a better source, because his source is only giving him half or maybe even a fourth of the picture.
First, he refers to the immigrants as “illegal aliens” when most of them are Venezuelan immigrants seeking asylum; therefore, they are not in the U.S. illegally.
Second, he says Martha’s Vineyard, “immediately had these 50 [really 48] minority members expelled from the Island.” These refugees arrived via Gov. DeSantis without prior warning to Martha’s Vineyard, but the residents kept them for two days, gave them food, shelter and clothing, and even arranged for them to have a Spanish-language Mass.
Martha’s Vineyard does not have the infrastructure to handle such a large number of people in need, “one shower [and] a single large sleeping area for the men. I mean, the [homeless] shelter usually only takes in about a dozen people in the winter.” Also, many of the Venezuelans said they had been lied to before entering the planes. For example, they reported that they had been told there were jobs waiting for them and/or that they would be going to Boston. (npr.org)
They were ultimately sent (not “expelled from The Island,” as Frybarger stated) to a military base on the mainland of Massachusetts where they could be provided with more adequate conditions.
Instead of stunts like DeSantis and Abbott have been pulling, Congress needs to pass immigration reform. According to thehill.com, “Congress has failed … for decades [to] pass meaningful immigration reform. Democrats and Republicans repeatedly claim that the current immigration system is ‘broken,’ but have done absolutely nothing to fix it.”
I went to mediabiasfactcheck.com to check the veracity of “The Post Millennial,” where Frybarger got his information. Its detailed report says that the website has a right bias rating, and its factual reporting is mixed.