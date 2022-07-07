A letter from Steve Lloyd (June 26) makes a number of erroneous assertions about the January 6th inquiry ("January 6th Hearings are unfair to President Trump, his supporters").
Mr. Lloyd asserts that Kevin McCarthy offered Speaker Pelosi two choices for the committee, which she rejected and then chose anti-Trump Republicans to replace them. In fact, Rep. McCarthy was offered five choices for members. Two, who were implicated in the Jan. 6th uprising, were rejected by Pelosi. Instead of choosing two other Republicans to replace them, McCarthy withdrew all five – a move he admits was a mistake.
Mr. Lloyd asserts there has been no one present on the committee to defend Trump or his supporters. It should be emphasized that nearly all testimony is being given by Trump supporters and White House employees.
Contrary to Mr. Lloyd’s claims, Trump never authorized the National Guard to be present at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Speaker Pelosi and Senator McConnell have no authority to activate, or decline to activate, the Guard. That power rests with the president and the secretary of defense. Secretary Miller, after consulting with the vice president, called the Guard when the riot was underway, after Trump refused to act.
Conspiracy theories suggesting that a wedding planner named Ray Epps was a FBI plant, and that Capitol Police aided the rioters, have been debunked.