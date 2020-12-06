Rex Mauch’s 12/3/2020 letter to the editor is full of misinformation. However, his statement that “Democrats are telling Donald Trump that the election is over, there is no fraud” is true. Even Attorney General Barr agrees with that.
But his assertion that “they are urging fellow Democrats to move to Georgia so they can influence the senatorial election” is a gross exaggeration of what two men (Andrew Yang and Thomas Friedman) really did say. In a tweet, “Yang didn’t encourage anyone to ‘fake their residency’ or commit ‘voter fraud’ by taking up ‘temporary residence’ in Georgia just long enough to vote. He did, however, tweet about supporting the efforts of community organizers in Georgia to get out the vote among existing [italics mine] residents.”