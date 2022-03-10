I'm a 79-year-old, longtime registered Republican voter. I could spend hours discussing what's wrong with our Republican Party leadership, but that is not my point today. I am also a student of history. I know exactly what they mean when they say “Those that do not learn from the mistakes in history are doomed to repeat them.” I would like to make a few quick points.
1. Mr. Putin is obviously a poker player. He understands raising the ante until the opposition either runs out of chips or folds.
2. He understands the teenage insanity of “chicken.” He's made up his mind that we are cowards and very soft about our lifestyle. He thinks we are afraid to get our nose and knuckles bloody. So he will continue to come at us because he thinks we are the ones who will ultimately turn aside and let him win.
3. Mr. Putin also has a childish immaturity about him. He is narcissistic and suffers from a “Napoleonic complex.” He's a sawed off, balding, homely little man who would be an emperor, and he has managed to make a lot of people afraid of him in other countries, as well as his own. He is savvy enough to have learned from Fox News, Newsmax, Trump and his sycophants that you can lie to certain kinds of people and they will believe almost anything if it is presented right. He is crazy enough to start World War III if you don't defeat him or if you give him what he wants.
Mr. President, you have already made our country and our supporters look like cowardly quitters by the absolutely unintelligent, un-American and inhumane way we just left Afghanistan. Maybe you haven't figured out yet that with that alone, you have set up this string of events.
You probably know that Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un and others are watching to see how this turns out. If they feel that we are not strong, Taiwan will be next. From there, how our world could go is too scary to contemplate now.