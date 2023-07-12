There is much to correct in Mr. Raffa’s July 8 letter on Article V. He desires a convention “run by honest Americans …” In Federalist 49, James Madison explains that won’t happen:
“… The same influence which had gained them an election into the legislature, would gain them a seat in the convention … The convention, in short, would be composed chiefly of men who had been, who actually were or who expected to be, members of the department whose conduct was arraigned …”
Yes, the legislators that facilitate violations of the Constitution, which makes some want a convention, would be delegates at such convention. That will fix nothing and likely break much.
Mr. Raffa claims, ”There has been…steady growth of people learning about this powerful article.” Not true! They are learning deception and slander of The Founders. Jefferson said to not change the Constitution to enforce it:
Jefferson to Archibald Stuart Dec. 23, 1791, “Then it is important to strengthen the state governments: and as this cannot be done by any change in the federal constitution, …it must be done by the states themselves, … The only barrier in their power is a wise government.”
Mr. Raffa calls America a “democracy.” We are a republic, per the Guarantee Clause of the Constitution. “Democracy” is not mentioned in the Declaration or Constitution.
He claims, “There have really only been a handful of Article V conventions during our history.” There have been none.
Raffa wrote, “The Constitution would never, ever have been signed until the Bill of Rights were introduced …” Whoops! On June 21, 1788, New Hampshire ratified the Constitution, as the ninth state, putting it into effect. James Madison introduced the Bill of Rights in Congress on June 8, 1789, nearly a year later.
Mr. Raffa, you called Congresswoman Boebert an idiot in your letter, where you actually prove you are. We the People must advocate in facts, not hate and slander.
Perhaps Mr. Raffa ought take his own advice, “I say study history, don’t just accept rhetoric …” Please take that advice before stroking your keyboard again, Sir.