There is much to correct in Mr. Raffa’s July 8 letter on Article V. He desires a convention “run by honest Americans …” In Federalist 49, James Madison explains that won’t happen:

“… The same influence which had gained them an election into the legislature, would gain them a seat in the convention … The convention, in short, would be composed chiefly of men who had been, who actually were or who expected to be, members of the department whose conduct was arraigned …”

