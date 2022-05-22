Congratulations on your wonderful work on hunger in Wyoming. And for selecting for recognition an art project from Wind River School.
But have you ever tried to educate your husband that this is not the 1800s anymore, and that Indigenous people, and gays and lesbians, are actually real people and citizens of the Equality State?
Have you ever talked with him about what the words "Equality State" mean?
Have you ever asked him why he takes millions of dollars in dirty "fracking" donation money from corporate criminals who own 12 oil and gas fields and take advantage of an illegal EPA loophole that allows them to dump massive amounts of deadly chemicals onto the sacred lands of Wind River, including hydrogen sulfide, carcinogens, radioactive waste, hydrochloric acid, naphthaline, ethyl benzene, black ooze, white crystals, purple growths, etc.?
I would bet that you and your husband never breathe these chemicals in the Governor's Mansion, do you? Is that why you and your husband rarely visit Wind River? So you won't have to see dead ducks and poisoned children?
I suggest that as a fundamental part of your job as first lady, you should visit Wind River often, and dedicate yourself to doing whatever you can to make Wind River and its schools a healthier place to learn and live.
Thank you for reading and thinking deeply about these topics.