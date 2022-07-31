I’m only a first generation Wyomingite, but after 40 or so years here, I’m a bit mystified about your campaign ad, where you state “As we so often say here, ‘You are in Wyoming. Act accordingly.’”
Please help me to understand a few things in your bid to represent me and other Wyomingites in Congress.
Did UW act accordingly in 1969 when they kicked 14 Black players off the football team for wanting to make a stand against racism in the Equality State?
Did Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson act accordingly when they took Matthew Shepard’s shoes and left him tied to a fence to die?
Did our current superintendent of public instruction act accordingly by refusing to accept $400,000 in federal funding to help feed our school children in this state because he was afraid he might have to say the word "transgender"?
Did our legislators act accordingly when they enacted a trigger ban on abortion, thus denying women rights to health care?
Did you act accordingly when deciding to accept campaign support from former President Trump, “someone who is racist and xenophobic” (your own words, cited by the New York Times, Sept. 27, 2021) because now you believe he’s the best president of your lifetime?
I hope that you will act accordingly and seriously consider my questions and offer your best explanation.
Accordingly, I would like to thank you for your time.