Enclosed, please find my personal check in the amount of $543,79, made payable to the City of Cheyenne. Please deliver it to the Mayor's Office in payment for her recent trip to the nation's capital to honor Wyoming's women and all women at the invitation of the first lady.
I echo the sentiments expressed in Dorothy Lansing's letter several weeks ago. As I recall, we both graduated from the same Wyoming country school at different times some years ago. I am sadly disappointed at many of the letters on this subject, especially from women. Is this state changing that much?