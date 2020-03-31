Although we are often critical of our paper carrier, and have complained to the newspaper repeatedly, this time I would like to compliment the newspaper and Channel 5 for keeping us updated on the coronavirus and all other news. I do wish we had a Monday paper; miss it very much. Thank you Wyoming Tribune Eagle and the staff at Channel 5.
I would also like to compliment Laramie County School District 1 teachers in advance of the online teaching they are facing after spring break. They have a tough job ahead of them.
My sympathy goes out to the high school seniors and college seniors as they try to finish coursework and graduate. And for all the proms, sports, etc. that they missed.
My prayers are with those who are in our senior facilities and unable to have visitors or even leave their rooms, as well as those whose loved ones who are inaccessible for the time being. I know I would be stressed if I had a loved one I was unable to visit.
The Lord is with us, and even though we do not know what is ahead, we can have peace and treat everyone with kindness and respect.