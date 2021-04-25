I would like to apologize to Mr. Bebout for citing old statistics in my April 11 letter to the editor, where I accused him of lying when he said, “One of the primary causes for the recent power crisis in Texas was the removal of so many coal-fired power plants from the state’s power grid.”
The correct makeup in 2021 for Texas’s power grid is natural gas (thermal), 51%; wind (renewable), 24.8%; coal (thermal), 13.4%; nuclear (thermal), 4.9%; solar (renewable), 3.8%; and hydro (renewable), 1.9%. My source is the Austin American-Statesman, which got its statistics from ERCOT.
Mr. Bebout is still wrong, though, in his statement that more coal-powered plants would have lessened the crisis. The main reason for the crisis is that the power sources were not properly winterized, whether they were thermal or renewable. Gov. Abbott of Texas even admitted so with a Feb. 15 tweet: "The ability of some companies that generate the power has been frozen. This includes the natural gas & coal generators.”
In addition, Mr. Woodfin, ERCOT’s senior director of system operations, noted in the Austin American-Statesman that thermal sources contributed almost twice as much as renewables in the amount of gigawatts that were offline during the freeze.