I am writing in response to Jonathan Lange's opinion piece in the paper last week. Mr. Lange purports to be a Christian, but he is not following some of the basic (tenets) of Christianity – "thou shalt not bear false witness" and "love thy neighbor as thyself."

If he is going to quote me, then he needs to make sure he does not confuse my words with his ideas. I did say that I trust librarians and teachers to choose the books in the school district libraries. I did not say or imply that they are choosing obscene or pornographic material.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus