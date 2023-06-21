I am writing in response to Jonathan Lange's opinion piece in the paper last week. Mr. Lange purports to be a Christian, but he is not following some of the basic (tenets) of Christianity – "thou shalt not bear false witness" and "love thy neighbor as thyself."
If he is going to quote me, then he needs to make sure he does not confuse my words with his ideas. I did say that I trust librarians and teachers to choose the books in the school district libraries. I did not say or imply that they are choosing obscene or pornographic material.
What I said after the quote he used was that there are no obscene or pornographic books in our library. The books chosen are age-appropriate (none of the books discussed in any of our meetings to date are in the elementary schools), and have been reviewed by nationally recognized scholars to be age-appropriate for secondary schools. Just because one person or group does not agree with certain books does not make them obscene or pornographic.
Our children are not being indoctrinated by teachers or librarians doing their job – and doing it well. They are being indoctrinated by the narrow-minded folks who believe their morals and ideals are best for everyone.
As a school board member, I have to do what is best for ALL the children in our district, not just the ones whose parents believe certain ways. If a child or parent does not want to read or see certain books, then the amazing thing about libraries is they do not have to choose those books. Wow! What a concept.
We do live in Wyoming and in the United States. We have those freedoms. We ALL have freedoms – not just those who claim to be Christians, but act otherwise.