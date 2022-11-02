November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month (NEAM), and the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and Wyoming is challenging everyone to get Seizure First Aid certified!

The foundation aims to train Wyoming people during NEAM and throughout the year, increasing knowledge and developing the skills and confidence of participants so they can recognize seizures and safely administer seizure first aid. We offer live remote trainings, in-demand training and, this month, a live training session on the University of Wyoming campus.

