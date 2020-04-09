Pandemic considered: Whose planet is it anyway? I would say that it is God's. God can do whatever He wants with it. If God wants to take us all out, like the dinosaurs, He can (I wouldn't blame Him if He did).
But then there is Easter. The Easter story is full of hope. Crucifixion was the worst of it, then God "made the best of it."
I say we are all in this pandemic together. The survivors could see this as an opportunity for the nations to stop fighting. Let's band together to cooperate for everyone's good.
This biological pandemic may be considered a spiritual invitation for the nations to finally commit to caring, kindness and cooperation. Let's "make the best of it"!