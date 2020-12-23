Christmas is a special time of the year. The history of Christmas celebrations and traditions is fascinating to read. Christmas didn't become a U.S. federal holiday until 1870. Christmas festivities, however, have been held in some form or another (off and on) in many countries since the early days of Christianity.
One tradition that has been fairly constant since 1223 is the Nativity scene, or crèche. It began with St. Francis of Assisi in a small town in Italy using live people and animals. Today, small statues depicting the infant Jesus, Mary and Joseph in a small crib are very common.