I’ve come to think of the streets of Cheyenne as a chess board, in a variation of the standard game. In this game, my goal is to navigate the streets and reach my destination without delay. If I encounter a construction zone, then I’m in check. If I encounter a closed road, then I'm in checkmate.
In this game, it seems my opponent is a grandmaster, and I am but a beginner. Alas, I am thinking three moves ahead in this game, but the master is thinking ahead by far more moves. I know this because all of my best plans typically result in a check or a checkmate.