Finally had opportunity to read the Friday, Jan. 28, edition of the paper. Wow! Where to start?
New superintendent, chosen by a Republican few, has no public education experience. Though he stated in his interview he is competent in the Bible and Latin. His desire is to stop "indoctrination" of liberal ideas. Which would those be? History, literature, civics, science, our Constitution, the First Amendment, Bill of Rights?
So next is the dual citizen, Rex Rammell of Idaho and Wyoming, but running for governor here because Gov. Gordon was born in New York and educated in Vermont. Um ... and Sen. Barrasso was born and educated where? The now disgraced ultraconservative Liz Cheney was born and raised where? And the former president, the one with the golden toilet, born and educated where? You know, the serial adulterer from Park Avenue, who went bankrupt six times? I guess westerners sometimes embrace those from the East.
But the coup de grace is Kevin Bennett. Born in Campbell County, attended high school there, even drove a coal truck. Sometime in his life, decided to aspire to comedy and music and moved to Colorado. Now, according to his Facebook page, Kevin is single and has no children. After trying to ban books in Fort Collins, he has switched his efforts to a place he does not live and has no children attending school.
Perhaps he is another dual citizen. Except he states he currently lives in California. Triple state membership, perhaps?
All that aside, he does not like books with profanity, magic, persons of color, sexuality. I suggest Mr. Bennett has a lot of reading yet. Hemingway, Steinbeck, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Harper Lee, Virginia Woolf, Sylvia Plath, indeed, most of the 20th century writers. Then take a look at the 19th century and read Dickens. An indictment of capitalism every bit as good as Marx.
But for the very best on incest, infanticide, adultery, torture, prostitution, selling of children, slavery ... read the Bible. Unlike our new superintendent, I have read it in Hebrew and Greek. Not a book for children. But perhaps Mr. Bennett is not familiar with it.