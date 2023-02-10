I am writing to express my extreme displeasure and frustration with the decision by Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman to prevent discussion of the Medicaid expansion bill (HB 80) on the House floor.

While I understand this is Mr. Neiman’s prerogative, this prevents a full discussion of this longstanding controversial issue at a moment when the Legislature seemed poised to finally approve this measure, which is supported by a majority of Wyomingites in Mr. Neiman’s own party.

