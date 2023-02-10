I am writing to express my extreme displeasure and frustration with the decision by Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman to prevent discussion of the Medicaid expansion bill (HB 80) on the House floor.
While I understand this is Mr. Neiman’s prerogative, this prevents a full discussion of this longstanding controversial issue at a moment when the Legislature seemed poised to finally approve this measure, which is supported by a majority of Wyomingites in Mr. Neiman’s own party.
Had a full discussion been permitted and the bill either defeated or passed and vetoed by the governor, so be it — that is how democracy works. But to prohibit discussion is inappropriately anti-democratic and an intentional subversion of the will of the people by silencing their elected representatives. I do not believe Mr. Neiman was elected to unilaterally rule by fiat.
His statement that it “breaks his heart” when people are struggling is a disingenuous insult to the 19,000 Wyomingites who would benefit from Medicaid expansion, not to mention the relief it would provide to the many rural hospitals and clinics (including in the Hulett area) whose emergency rooms are often the only source of care for uninsured patients.
Spending $22 million to leverage $177 million seems like a very worthwhile investment, even as Wyoming has historically been the recipient of a larger per capita share of federal dollars than nearly every other state. Sadly, burying this bill in Mr. Neiman’s bottom drawer again dooms this important effort to improve the lives of Wyomingites.