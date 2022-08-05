The primary election is only a short time away. Much has been written about the congressional race between Rep. Liz Cheney and the Trump-anointed Harriet Hageman, but little has been written about another important race – that of secretary of state.
This race appears to be only about elections, but it is about a lot more. The secretary of state is one of the five elected officials of state government that has constitutional and statutory responsibilities, including serving on the State Board of Land Commissioners, the State Building Commission and the State Loan and Investment Board. Statutory responsibilities include registering business entities, overseeing all statewide elections, regulating the state's securities industry and much more. There are five divisions in the office, including the Elections Division.
Of course, elections are the big buzz word this year. The present secretary, Ed Buchanan, and his staff have worked tirelessly to make sure that our elections are secure and well run. Only candidates who want to scare people about election fraud talk about fraud, when we have had only one or two cases in the last many years.
Tara Nethercott, who is running for secretary of state, is a well-respected attorney in Cheyenne and is a state senator in the Legislature. Tara was nominated as one of the state's top 40 lawyers under 40. She is smart, articulate, well spoken, forward thinking and believes in the family when making decisions.
She was chair of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce board and a member of the 2017 Leadership Wyoming class. She is the current chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and serves on the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. Tara has the experience and wherewithal required for the position.
I am for Tara. Vote for Tara Nethercott for our next secretary of state. You will not be making a mistake.