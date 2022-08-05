The primary election is only a short time away. Much has been written about the congressional race between Rep. Liz Cheney and the Trump-anointed Harriet Hageman, but little has been written about another important race – that of secretary of state.

This race appears to be only about elections, but it is about a lot more. The secretary of state is one of the five elected officials of state government that has constitutional and statutory responsibilities, including serving on the State Board of Land Commissioners, the State Building Commission and the State Loan and Investment Board. Statutory responsibilities include registering business entities, overseeing all statewide elections, regulating the state's securities industry and much more. There are five divisions in the office, including the Elections Division.

