For almost the last 50 years, my permanent residence has been at three locations – over the hill and east of Ridge Road, now on Ridge. During that time, one of my least concerns has been flooding.
Then came Thomas Heights. A large area that used to be grass, weeds and gopher holes would absorb most of the rainwater that fell. Now, with the streets, sidewalks and roofs, most of that water runs down the hill. I know they put in a pond that is supposed to reduce the flow at any given time, but the total volume is much higher. Rod and Joyce Stone’s place on Summit is one of several casualties of this flow.
When I got notice they were going to build 15 fourplexes across the street from me, I went to the City Council meeting to oppose this beehive in this nice rural area. It didn’t matter – like a giant mudslide, it was unstoppable.
Councilman Rinne said if you don’t own it, you can’t stop it. I’ve also seen him quote that on TV about some other project. I guess he’s talking about the construction, traffic and flooding, it seems to go hand in hand.
These fourplexes have three culverts, all dumping on my place. The center one points right at my shop building. When we got that 1.5 inches of rain, it looked like Crow Creek running over my septic tank and system and flooding the dirt floor part of the shop that I was hoping to get poured last summer. It took eight to 10 weeks for that muck to dry out, and it didn’t get poured.
I can do some dirt work and get water diverted to the front of the yard, which will help, but may wash out my approach. It may come to be that these subdivisions will have to put in a 10,000-gallon underground tank to hold their runoff. They can pump it out a bit at a time, water their common areas, etc., and not adversely affect the people down the hill by sending it through their yards and living rooms.