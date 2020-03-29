New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Trump to pick the 26,000 people who were going to die from coronavirus because New York didn’t have enough ventilators. But in 2015, Gov. Cuomo was told that the Empire State’s stockpile of medical equipment had 16,000 fewer ventilators than the 18,000 New Yorkers would need in a severe pandemic.
Instead, Cuomo sanctioned a task force to come up with rules that will be imposed by a triage officer to ration ventilators when they ran short. He had already chosen.
Though Taiwan had tried to warn the world about the coronavirus (COVID-19), NYC Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot told New Yorker on 2/9/20, “Today our city is celebrating the #LunarNewYear parade in Chinatown, a beautiful cultural tradition with a rich history in our city. I want to remind everyone to enjoy the parade and not change any plans due to misinformation spreading about #coronavirus.” (https://t.co/bwCnIb7j8H)
That was nearly three weeks after China confirmed human-to-human transmissions (1/20/20).
Likewise, the chairman of the NYC Council Health Committee, Mark Levine, tweeted, “In powerful show of defiance of #coronavirus scare, huge crowds gathering in NYC's Chinatown for ceremony ahead of annual #LunarNewYear parade. Chants of "be strong Wuhan! If you are staying away, you are missing out! pic.twitter.com/NGBUAfHWpl”
Subsequently, New York saw the following:
- 1/25/20 – Lunar New Year Celebration
- 3/5/20 – 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 3/8/20 – 89 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 3/9/20 – 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 3/23/20- 21,689/13,119 confirmed COVID-19 cases in NY/NYC respectively
- 3/24/20 – 25,665 confirmed COVID-19 cases in NY and 157 NY fatalities
New York has nearly half of the United States total of 54,867 COVID-19 cases and 20% of the nation’s 782 fatalities (as of this writing). It seems that New York/Democratic political correctness is endangering the nation.