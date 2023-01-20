I was dismayed to read a staff reporter’s article in the Jan. 11 issue of the WTE regarding Rep. Hageman’s vote to end the expansion of the IRS. The report was based on a news release from Hageman’s office and gave a one-sided view of the $80 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act that is to be spent on hiring 87,000 more IRS agents.
I believe the job of a reporter is to not only report, but also to point out any misinformation that may be contained in what they are reporting.
According to a fact check on news.yahoo.com, “The Treasury Department said in its 2021 plan that not all the hiring would be for tax enforcement positions and would not happen all at once — it would happen gradually through 2031” and the net gain in employees after a decade would end up being "significantly less than 86,852 after expected departures.”
Also, “Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed that none of the new resources will be used to increase audit rates for small businesses or households with an annual income below $400,000.” (Heather Cox Richardson)
When a reporter is reporting someone else’s message and that message is filled with misinformation, it is their duty to point this out. Readers deserve to know when a congressperson is lying.
Editor's note: The item referenced above came strictly from a news release from Congresswoman Hageman's office. Staffing levels prevent us from fact-checking every news release that we publish. To clarify, we will no longer be using the "From staff reports" label at the end of such news releases so as not to confuse readers. We will label them "From news releases" instead.