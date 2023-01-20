I was dismayed to read a staff reporter’s article in the Jan. 11 issue of the WTE regarding Rep. Hageman’s vote to end the expansion of the IRS. The report was based on a news release from Hageman’s office and gave a one-sided view of the $80 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act that is to be spent on hiring 87,000 more IRS agents.

I believe the job of a reporter is to not only report, but also to point out any misinformation that may be contained in what they are reporting.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus