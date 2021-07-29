The Fort D.A. Russell Days on F.E. Warren Air Force Base were a great disappointment this year. Unlike previous years, there were no active-duty military displays, no helicopter displays, no Security Forces display, no fire and rescue displays.
This was a great opportunity for the Air Force to enhance its public relations, not to mention a recruiting tool, but they opened their gate to show off nothing.
I brought my great-grandson with the hope that he could see the military displays and interact with active-duty personnel, and I could thank the brave men and women serving our country for their service. But the Air Force chose not to play.
I know that we have just endured a national incarceration due to COVID, but this was an open air event, and masks can be warn by Air Force personnel to enhance their safety. COVID is an excuse that is wearing thin. It's time to come out and live again.
It was a lost opportunity for Warren Air Force Base, and I hope and pray that they do better next year.