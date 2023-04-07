Kudos! I want to thank the state of Wyoming, our governor, our judicial system, the state Legislature, our Mayor Collins, current Cheyenne Police Chief Francisco, former police chief and current Laramie County Sheriff Kozak, as well as the officers of both the Cheyenne Police and Laramie County Sheriff's departments for a job well done.
Not having a full-time paid mental health professional on staff like other municipalities allowed another woman to fall through the cracks and succumb to her addictions. But she was also another victim of domestic abuse. Her husband just turned Wyoming's once powerful piece of legislation for domestic abuse victims on its side.
He was able to play the victim and get a restraining order against her, not allowing her to communicate with her kids. Knowing her kids meant the world to her, he understood that this would push her over the edge and further her addictions, while driving her deeper into depression.
What he had put on that restraining order while playing the victim was totally fabricated, completely untrue, petty and unequivocally false. When the restraining order was served, not only was she given 15 minutes to vacate her own home, but the officers that served it did not explain the restraining order to her in a way that she could understand what was happening to her, nor even tell her where to go to contest it, and they did not take her to a safe environment that could've helped her deal with her circumstances.
Basically, she was treated like human garbage by the officers of both the Cheyenne Police and Laramie County Sheriff's departments, as well as our judicial system, which did not want to deal with another person who was more a domestic abuse victim than an addict.
If both the CPD and LCSD had a full-time mental health professional on staff, this would've been more apparent. Seriously, what's another addict's life if it means breaking the cycle of domestic abuse? Nothing, apparently.