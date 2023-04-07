Kudos! I want to thank the state of Wyoming, our governor, our judicial system, the state Legislature, our Mayor Collins, current Cheyenne Police Chief Francisco, former police chief and current Laramie County Sheriff Kozak, as well as the officers of both the Cheyenne Police and Laramie County Sheriff's departments for a job well done.

Not having a full-time paid mental health professional on staff like other municipalities allowed another woman to fall through the cracks and succumb to her addictions. But she was also another victim of domestic abuse. Her husband just turned Wyoming's once powerful piece of legislation for domestic abuse victims on its side.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus