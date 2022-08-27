Over the past several days, I have fielded an extraordinary number of phone calls asking me to run for Wyoming secretary of state. I am not running for secretary of state.

I first learned of the effort to draft me to run, as an independent, from news sources. I spoke with the authors of the petition and expressed that even if the required number of signatures were gathered, I would not run against the party’s nominee and split a party I love so dearly.

