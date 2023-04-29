A complete waste of time? Not entirely, but we need to reassess how we address those who need help. Helping them adjust their behavior patterns or destructive thinking isn't nearly enough anymore.

We already have the tools and the resources needed, but they are being used inefficiently. Implementing a co-responder program with local police and sheriff's departments is only part of a solution. Giving those who have just exited jail or prison, rehab, detox or some other mental health facility easier access and encouragement to use other resources, such as group housing, the safehouse, workforce services, family services, etc. would help them integrate back into and become a productive member of society, and may even prevent them from slipping backward through the cracks.

