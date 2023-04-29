A complete waste of time? Not entirely, but we need to reassess how we address those who need help. Helping them adjust their behavior patterns or destructive thinking isn't nearly enough anymore.
We already have the tools and the resources needed, but they are being used inefficiently. Implementing a co-responder program with local police and sheriff's departments is only part of a solution. Giving those who have just exited jail or prison, rehab, detox or some other mental health facility easier access and encouragement to use other resources, such as group housing, the safehouse, workforce services, family services, etc. would help them integrate back into and become a productive member of society, and may even prevent them from slipping backward through the cracks.
Isn't this a common goal, despite our differences? What's stopping us then? Cost? Politics? Religion? Ethics? Morality? In fact, nothing is preventing us from offering extended help or other services outside of what was initially given. We just don't want to.
We make up rules and regulations, trying to convince ourselves that it's unethical, illegal or even immoral to do so. How does it violate privacy? It doesn't.
Assuming one is ready to integrate back into society based on "finished" or "completed" standard treatment plans is unethical. Assuming a one-size-fits-all treatment plans work is immoral. Treatment plans need to be adjusted accordingly and as new information is known.
Assuming politics or religion don't play a role in denying help to those who need or want it is grossly incorrect and only hurts all of society. Any excuse political parties and religions have for not helping the broken only enforces distrust of them and their beliefs.
Cost shouldn't even be a considered factor. Placing a monetary value on "help" of any kind goes against any belief system a society has in place. Expecting some kind of reward or gratitude for helping someone is counter-productive, and only enforces resentment and encourages abuse of the system and those needing help.
Excuses are like birthdays – we all have one. Or more.