And here I thought Jillian Balow was a disgrace to Wyoming public education, forgetting her commitment to assure Wyoming schools taught history accurately in favor of endorsing the right-wing curriculum celebrating “American exceptionalism.”

She was undemocratically replaced by Brian Schroeder, who brought even less illuminating ideas. His agenda makes Balow’s look balanced. Tuesday, taxpayers paid his salary to push it in the plush hallways of Little America.

