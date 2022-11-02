And here I thought Jillian Balow was a disgrace to Wyoming public education, forgetting her commitment to assure Wyoming schools taught history accurately in favor of endorsing the right-wing curriculum celebrating “American exceptionalism.”
She was undemocratically replaced by Brian Schroeder, who brought even less illuminating ideas. His agenda makes Balow’s look balanced. Tuesday, taxpayers paid his salary to push it in the plush hallways of Little America.
Schroeder’s "press conference" involved minimal conferring, but much rhetoric, attacks against the venerated American Library Association and inflaming parents’ and grandparents’ fears of all things sexual. Leading off in tears about his infant grandson, Schroeder invited the overflow crowd to be VERY AFRAID that children might someday read a book that had something about real life in it.
Toni Morrison’s "The Bluest Eye," long a part of the literary canon, came under fire because its teen protagonist is the victim of incest. Apparently, on Schroeder’s thankfully short watch, kids shouldn’t be told that such a thing as incest occurs, ever has or ever will. They are definitely not to be informed that, if they themselves are victims of incest or any other sexual abuse, they can choose to read a book about it or that that book might help them find a way to break out of that cycle of abuse. Too dangerous!
Luckily, longtime former Superintendent of Public Instruction Lynn Simons took the time to attend this event. Interviewed for TV, she observed that parents certainly have the right to require that their own children “opt out” of reading any book in the school library that their parent deems unsuitable for them. She went on to note that that right does not extend to proscribing other people’s children from reading whatever they wish. Fair enough!
You’d think so.
Space does not permit me to describe the McCarthyism redolent at Tuesday’s “conference,” but, put it this way, when hyper-agitated attendees present were asked to “stand up” (against freedom of thought, I guess), they obediently and instantly did so. No outright Nazi salutes noted Tuesday, but who knows where this hysteria could eventually lead?