So many folks are just shocked that the Republican Party is becoming the party of Trump. They are surprised that it is “suddenly” being taken over by racists, xenophobes, misogynists, homophobes and religious far-right extremists. Many of our local “moderate” Republicans are now even under attack by their own party. They are being asked to sign loyalty pledges, or risk being called “RINOs” or censured.
I have absolutely no idea why anyone is surprised. The message of the Republican Party has had so many of these aspects in its platforms and policies for decades.