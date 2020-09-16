I am writing in support of Richard Johnson for Ward 3 City Council. As the former owner/operator of a food truck business here in Cheyenne, I feel Richard has been the only City Council member who has not only supported my business, but has also helped me thrive.
When I first started my food truck business, I had to be parked on private property, with a permit for each location. Working with Richard, we drafted the new food truck ordinance. We worked with lawyers and city planners. It went before the City Council and passed unanimously on all three readings, making running a food truck here in Cheyenne a lot easier.