Please do not pass, institute or impose traffic light cameras in the State of Wyoming. Wyoming is forever West and its citizens choose to remain free from the ideals of big cities and blue states. It is understandable we are facing unprecedented times with COVID-19 and the economy has been made to suffer because of it. Alternative revenue generating methods should be considered before installing cameras on citizens.
Please consider investing those tax dollars for additional Police Officers, law enforcement resources, and/or further law enforcement training opportunities that continue to keep Wyomingites safe and free in a limited government.