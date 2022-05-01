This is technically a Letter to the Editor, but it’s also a response to Nora Fraley’s heartfelt letter that appeared on April 29 titled “Athletic achievement celebrated more than academics in LCSD1.”
Nora, your achievements academically are deserving of praise and recognition. What you’ve observed about honors and recognition for athletic achievement in LCSD1 probably extends well beyond this district and beyond this state.
In the culture in which we live, star athletes and performers garner most of the attention and much of the praise. In part, I think, that’s because they offer some "escape" from the hard things of life, an hour or two of entertainment and diversion. And some of us just love sports!
But you are right about our failing to recognize great achievements in the classroom. We seldom see stories about it in the newspaper or hear about it on the radio or television. Scholars like you labor every day to do your best and to achieve excellence, and yet there’s no plaque on the wall and no story in the newspaper, unless you write it yourself.
But I read your story today, and I congratulate you on your amazing success. While it may not bring much attention now, the effort and commitment behind your success are character traits that will bless your life forever, long after the rest of us have laid aside our basketball shoes, footballs, soccer balls and all the rest. As Benjamin Franklin once said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”
We’ll hope that your thoughtful letter will bring some changes in LCSD1 with how we recognize achievement in and out of the classroom.
In the meantime, be happy and cheer the accomplishments of others, even on the athletic field, including your brother’s. He was an outstanding athlete, and I suspect a pretty good student, too! And may your "investment" in learning bring you all the dividends you hope for and deserve.