Senator Barrasso’s 1/27/2022 editorial has so much misinformation that I must pick which pieces to refute, since I am limited to 350 words.
He claims that the Democrats’ priority of “federalizing elections, doesn’t even register one percentage point as a concern among Americans.” I could not find proof for that accusation. CNSNews blogger Craig Bannister, a conservative, said, “22% say ‘Expanding oversight of states’ changes to voting practices’ should be the number one goal.” Our concern is that Montana, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia and Florida have all passed laws that would allow partisan groups to take power from secretaries of state and give it to them to overturn the states’ election results.
Barrasso says, “Democrats continue to demonize police officers.” The 21 votes in the House against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the Capitol police officers who defended him and his colleagues were all Republicans. Also, Republican Representative Clyde from Georgia refused to shake hands with Officer Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and a concussion on 1/6/2021 when they ran into each other in an elevator.
Barrasso blames Biden for inflation, citing the $2 trillion his administration has spent. He ignores the fact that a tax break for the wealthy and the pandemic during Trump’s administration added to the third-largest deficit increase in history. And Trump also gave us a $2 trillion stimulus package in 2020.
The current inflation is a worldwide phenomenon caused by supply chain problems due to the pandemic, high global prices for oil, and the new spending habits brought on by the pandemic, where we are buying less services and more goods. Marketplace states, “The demand-supply mismatch is the simple reason behind most inflation, including now.” It is not Biden’s fault.
Regarding the coronavirus: the omicron mutant surprised the world. Biden was concentrating on getting people vaccinated, since science shows reaching herd immunity will make us better able to prevent mutations. Since to vaccinate or not to vaccinate has become so politicized, he was unable to get our country to reach herd immunity before the virus could mutate.