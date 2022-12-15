Regarding Todd Schmidt, an elder at the Laramie Faith Community Church, who included a student’s name in a sign that read “God created male and female and (name redacted) is a male.”

I’ve known God’s own Todd for several years and have often debated with him on Fridays when he’s been in the UW student union breezeway. Todd Schmidt holds to the early-Earth doctrine that God created everything, our Universe and our Earth, just 6,000 years ago. He rejects all science that indicates otherwise.

