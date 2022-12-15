Regarding Todd Schmidt, an elder at the Laramie Faith Community Church, who included a student’s name in a sign that read “God created male and female and (name redacted) is a male.”
I’ve known God’s own Todd for several years and have often debated with him on Fridays when he’s been in the UW student union breezeway. Todd Schmidt holds to the early-Earth doctrine that God created everything, our Universe and our Earth, just 6,000 years ago. He rejects all science that indicates otherwise.
When did Jesus ever target and mock an individual as Todd has done? A believer cannot genuinely claim to be a follower of Jesus if one disregards Jesus’s example. A church elder cannot teach others about Christianity if one is not an example of Jesus's teachings and conduct.
One of Todd’s defenders asked me: “What do you know about the person he cited on his sign?”
I replied: “A transgender UW student in a sorority. Does it matter who the person is named on the sign? Is that type of targeting, mocking a behavior that models Jesus's teachings?" John 8:7 says 'If any one of you is without sin, let him be the first to throw a stone at her.'
"Being transgender isn't a sin, but biological fact, unless you want to assign to your deity the sin of incorrect gender orientation at birth. Why name a particular individual in a public space? To what purpose other than to mock her transition in gender? Was this to be the beginning of a series of people named for not being straight, male or female?
"Is cruelty legitimate conduct for Christians, especially those claiming to be church elders teaching scripture? What happened to all the love, charity, mercy I heard so often from the lips of Christians? It's not there for those excluded – so many excluded, rather than welcomed, included. Do you see why I’m not impressed by so-called Christians like God's Todd?"