The governor's ignorant response to COVID-19 underlines Wyoming government's inability to take public health measures seriously.
From absorbing tobacco settlement funding for its own good, to defunding suicide prevention a few years back, to now forcing nonessential staff to congregate in large groups to work on initiatives, it’s clear that the government's role is NOT the safety and health of Wyomingites.
As a former employee of the Department of Health, and as a public health professional, the lack of information flow from subject matter experts, including epidemiologists and state health officers, to the directors, legislators and governor is appealing at least, perhaps more willfully ignorant and dangerous. This is a result of an information “gag,” where any education or information has been seen and threatened as lobbying, even when no formal bill is present.
The governor and the Legislature should follow the lead of local, state and federal health experts, instead of focusing on their political, religious and party ideologies. Instead, they choose to ignore information to the point of suppression.
The governor should be proactive in controlling this virus, as well as be more open and interested in other serious public health epidemics that threaten and take the lives of Wyomingites every day. Unfortunately, it may take thousands of deaths for them to open their eyes.