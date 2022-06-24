I am curious where Mr. Padilla found any of the information that appeared in his letter to the editor, as most of his facts were incorrect.
If more guns everywhere made us safer, America would be the safest country on Earth. Instead, we have a gun homicide rate 25 times that of other high-income countries. Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. (Everytownresearch.org) Please let that fact sink in!
Guns definitely do not make us safer … research and facts back that up. Arming teachers ignores research that shows the presence of a gun INCREASES the risk posed to children and teachers. (Everytownresearch.org) School safety experts and law enforcement oppose arming teachers. Those are the facts!
Teachers and school personnel are hired to create a safe school environment, teach the school district’s curriculum and juggle the myriad of additional duties thrust upon them. They are educated professionals trying to create a better world by presenting facts and helping children become problem solvers and independent thinkers. Expecting a teacher to tote around a gun in their classroom is ludicrous, unsafe and reckless.
As a retired educator, mom of two school employees, and grandma of two current and three future students, I want a safe, information-rich school setting for them and every other student … not the Wild West! Arming teachers will not make our schools safer! Those are researched facts.