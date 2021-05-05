I read the article written by Rodger McDaniel on the importance of health care programs and his wife's illness. Some of my friends have had the same problem.
I would like to repeat a story I shared a long time ago. It was a very hot day, and I was hanging clothes outside. Our pet bulldog followed me. He was standing next to me when suddenly he just dropped to the ground. It looked like he was having a stroke.
I asked the boys to take him inside, and for three nights, he lay by my bed. In the mornings, and at night, I would rub mint oil that I had blessed on his legs and prayed to both St. Francis and St. Anthony. St. Francis loved animals, and St. Anthony would find the dog every time he left the yard.
After three days and nights of prayer for the dog, he got up and walked normal. My teenage grandson and his friends could not believe it.
Nothing is impossible with our Lord. But we need to have a lot of faith, and with every prayer, we need to say, "If it be your will." I was always told that "Everything happens for good to them that love God," even illness or death. It's hard to accept, but He never leaves us.
He came to give life that we may live it more abundantly. John 3:16 says, "For God so loved the world He gave His only son, that whosoever believes will have eternal life."
What a rich and beautiful promise. I also read the articles on discrimination against people of color. It's always been around, but I feel that we need to stop taking out our Chicano cards and be more positive. Attitudes need to change with everyone. The leopard needs to change its spots someday, but will it ever?