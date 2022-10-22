Rodger McDaniel questions whether Nov. 8 could signal the end of our republic. Let’s take a look at the health of our “republic’ today.
What sustainable republic has its highest law enforcement agency (the FBI) repeatedly deceive the public with false narratives and outright lies just to perpetuate political agendas? What viable republic treats its borders as some abstract and mythical notion, instead of the hard boundaries they were meant to be? What republic severely cripples its energy production capabilities, jeopardizing the lifeline of its economy, while turning to socialist and adversarial nations for its critical energy needs?
It seems the Democrats are doing exactly everything to destroy our republic. They use fabricated terms such as social injustice, climate change, equity and racism as diversions and smokescreens to hide their main objectives. These issues are either nonexistent or so minimal they don’t deserve the spotlight they are given.
The Democrats use these issues to strengthen the powers of a centralized government and make our citizens more dependent on them. This is exactly counter to the very fabric of a republic.
There is one thing we can agree on with Pastor McDaniel. Nov. 8 could certainly do damage to our republic. If Democrats keep control of the House and Senate, our nation will continue to go down the wrong path, weaken our nation, and move even closer to a socialist government that has repeatedly failed throughout history.