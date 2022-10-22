Rodger McDaniel questions whether Nov. 8 could signal the end of our republic. Let’s take a look at the health of our “republic’ today.

What sustainable republic has its highest law enforcement agency (the FBI) repeatedly deceive the public with false narratives and outright lies just to perpetuate political agendas? What viable republic treats its borders as some abstract and mythical notion, instead of the hard boundaries they were meant to be? What republic severely cripples its energy production capabilities, jeopardizing the lifeline of its economy, while turning to socialist and adversarial nations for its critical energy needs?

