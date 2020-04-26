Thanks for the fascinating article (WTE, April 22) about the 1918 flu and the way Cheyenne reacted to it. It’s of particular interest to me because my late father, John Pershing Yoder, was born at home (2021 Warren Ave.), Nov. 8, 1918.
Having read Mr. Kassel’s piece, I realize I’m even luckier than I thought. Not only did he, his parents and his older siblings all live through the scourge, they did it in a town where many people foolishly chose to disobey doctors’ advice and public health authorities. These people apparently felt it was their “right” to celebrate the end of World War I en masse, pack theaters and restaurants, and get haircuts. Sound familiar?
Today, we have “protesters,” incensed about their “need” to get their hair trimmed and roots touched up, seeking to “liberate” Wyoming from moderate protective closures. Confusing themselves with true patriots, these people assert it is their “choice” to go wherever they please. Never mind that this practice spreads the virus indiscriminately now, just as it did in 1918.
These angry people are taking cues, of course, from organized groups fostering these "spontaneous" demonstrations around the country on social media and the incendiary words of Twitter in Chief himself. He, of course, sets the standard when it comes to bad leadership and ill will in today’s pandemic, and should be an example to no one on how to behave during it.
Luckily for us all, the states’ governors and local authorities are in charge of keeping us as safe as possible from this virus and the very real disease it can bring. Now, as in 1918, we are not immune from either stupidity or the untreatable virus, but we can choose not to be its vectors. We can, with only minor difficulty, heed the considered direction of Governor Gordon and Cheyenne health authorities.
Considerate neighbors and good citizens wouldn’t dream of making other people sick, or even putting them at risk. If ever there was a time for simple decency, this is it.