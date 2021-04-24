Nothing better illustrates City Council’s separation from reality than their consideration of more pork barrel so-called "sixth-penny" propositions.
In reality, these "pennies" amount to untold millions of dollars in extra taxation laid upon the citizens.
Our economy is beginning to recover from a government-imposed recession which shuttered businesses, created high unemployment and curtailed tax revenues.
Now, having created the problem, government seeks to solve it by laying more onerous tax burdens on us.
Millions more for a useless and unused "Greenway" to satisfy the vanity of the elites, almost a million to replace police radios which we aren’t to recall were replaced recently, pet projects of the aristocracy, funds for roads already supplied by fuel tax and oppressive registration fees.
This is no time to consider the "wants" of the few; it is time to consider the true needs of the many. And we don’t need to think up more ways to tax folks whose backs are already overloaded with tax burdens.
A fundamental duty of government is to keep roads in repair; they fail miserably at that basic function. This is no time to indulge special-interest pipe dreams by more taxation.