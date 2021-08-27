We all seem to be following the happenings in Afghanistan. My hunch is there has been more coverage on the war in the last two weeks than there has been in the past decade. Sad commentary on Americans, I think. And now, of course, we are barraged by the after-the-fact experts and the inevitable blame game. Sorry, folks, our attention really needs to be elsewhere.
For 20 years, our troops have done everything that was asked of them. And not one of them had to be there. They serve and have served for various reasons, but they all went voluntarily. First time that has happened in American history, and they served with honor and incredible courage.
The rest of us were really asked for very little. No draft. No war tax. No rationing or shortages. Life in America went on as usual, for the most part. The exception, of course, are the families who have had loved ones serve, often on many deployments. And especially those whose loved ones never came home.
Early on, there were a lot of signs and banners about supporting the troops. There was a lot of thanking people for their service. Some of that has waned. Some has not. All I know is that I cannot imagine what those who have been to fight our wars are thinking right now. Not all the same thoughts, for sure. But they carry something with them the rest of us will never know.
If there was ever a time to support the troops, those who are serving and have served, this is it. And maybe the best thing we can do is just listen without expectations. Hard to do, but it is the least we can do for these brave people.