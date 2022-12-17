The Friday night lights are extinguished, the ultimate team sport is over, and winter brings us the most individual team sport of all, one of the oldest competitions on record.
Cave paintings in France dating back 15,300 years document participation, other evidence are carvings, paintings and bronzes discovered in caverns and structures throughout Eastern Europe and Middle East. One find is a Papyrus fragment dated between 100 and 200 A.D. containing rules/instructions for participation.
Often this event decided who ruled the tribe, who married who, many major decisions. Major decision is a term still used today in the sport of wrestling.
The wrestling team photo showcases individuals. The team travels on the same bus and trains in the same facility, cheers for each other. However, that’s about as far as it goes. Success is an individual choice! There is no one to cover for you; on that surface, inside the boundary, two individuals commit to proving the territory is owned by the most cunning, technical and strongest individual.
The mindset is "I am going to destroy your dream all the while furthering mine;" no place for weakness or doubt, no place to hide.
Dedication, discipline, diet control and hours of repetition using strategically proven offensive and defensive moves, complete with your own improvisations ,are a must in this seity competition. When you sink a grinding half nelson or slide and twist your body into a stretching guillotine to immobilize and defeat your competitor, you feel the satisfaction of completing the mental and physical challenge. Conversely, the dark side, a counterattack, false movement, a slip, and you are looking at the ceiling and defeat.
In triumph or loss, a handshake is required at the match end – a much easier gesture being the victor than when bested.
Currently, the high school wrestling season is in its early stages, showcasing the best young women and men wrestlers in the state of Wyoming and in the Western region. Support the athletes, your neighbors and school; attend these competitions; we all gain with your support.