Now that the COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, people are able to get out of their houses and participate in the activities they love once more. For me, that's going to see live theatre ... and I'm looking forward to the next few months and the upcoming productions by local actors from the True Troupe, LCCC's theatre students and the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players.
The last six months haven't been an entire theatrical desert. Although theatre companies around the country, as well as here in Cheyenne, were hit hard by the shutdown, they rose to the occasion and put some of their past productions, which they'd filmed, on YouTube.