An individual, except the president, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, shall take the following oath: “I, (Name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter, so help me God.” This section does not affect other oaths required by law. (5 U.S. Code § 3331. Oath of office)
In my way of thinking, that means the individuals who take that oath are pledging their loyalty to the Constitution of the United States and its laws, and not to any political party or other entity. Therefore, I applaud Rep. Cheney for standing up for what is right and honoring her oath.
Continue to stand your ground. To all others who took that oath, remember this: it means loyalty to the Constitution above loyalty to the party.