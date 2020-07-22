So, in this morning’s paper (and almost every paper recently), we read about the governor and legislators bemoaning a drop in income to the state and the need to cut services drastically across the board. I have a suggestion: How about cut some of the “fat” out of the DCI and Laramie County prosecutor’s budget?
DCI must have a lot time on their hands to be raiding a legal hemp farm and seizing their crop. The owners of this farm intended to grow hemp, a crop that was legalized by the Legislature in 2017. They have, in the past, testified in front of the Legislature to allow individuals to start this hopefully profitable business, with prospective taxes to go into the state coffers, which legislators say they want.