A recent study summarized by Casper Star-Tribune reporter Nicole Pollack calls into question assertions made by a Laramie County commissioner. The study reports that on a per-capita basis, Wyoming experiences higher levels of mortality attributable to oil and gas production than other states. The study achieved these results by modeling ambient air pollution sans oil and gas emissions and comparing that to actual air pollution.
The results of the study should not be shocking to any of us. No matter who you are, no matter how much you appreciate the economic benefits of oil and gas, this industry, like any corporation beholden to its shareholders, cares first and foremost about its own success.
Laramie County Commissioner Buck Holmes wrote in late April that “oil and gas producers go beyond what is required of them as they develop cutting-edge technologies to improve emissions.”
Although this is a laughable statement at best, the study cited above allows us to better see through Holmes’ remarks. The oil and gas industry cares about profits, human lives be damned. Don’t believe me? Read through the public comments on proposed EPA rules to limit methane emissions from this sector – thereby limiting emissions of harmful pollutants. You’ll see such notable groups as the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and yes, our very own Department of Environmental Quality objecting to the rule’s implementation.
If oil and gas operators were truly going above and beyond, they would have no issue adhering to new regulations. How could something be burdensome if a company was already doing it? Clearly, something is false – and it’s not the peer-reviewed journal published science telling us our citizens are dying.
Wyoming’s mostly good air quality is largely a function of its small population – fewer people means fewer cars, less energy use and lower emissions. Barring natural events like fires, it is our state’s fossil fuel industry that drives pollution and harms our health. Our regulators must remember that when they approve new oil and gas projects. The impacts of these projects add up and impact people.