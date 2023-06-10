A recent study summarized by Casper Star-Tribune reporter Nicole Pollack calls into question assertions made by a Laramie County commissioner. The study reports that on a per-capita basis, Wyoming experiences higher levels of mortality attributable to oil and gas production than other states. The study achieved these results by modeling ambient air pollution sans oil and gas emissions and comparing that to actual air pollution.

The results of the study should not be shocking to any of us. No matter who you are, no matter how much you appreciate the economic benefits of oil and gas, this industry, like any corporation beholden to its shareholders, cares first and foremost about its own success.

