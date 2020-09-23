This letter is written to the clueless out there in Cheyenne, like the people at the Capitol protesting that their children must wear masks in school. I noted that these folks were close together and not wearing masks, either.
Nor were the young folks who wear masks into places like Walmart and then promptly take them off while inside the store. The store apparently doesn’t enforce the mask policy once you are inside. I estimate that 30% of the people in the store – all young – were not wearing masks the other day when I was there.