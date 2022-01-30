Calling out Jared Olson – Wyoming representative, House District 11 – and Affie Ellis – Wyoming state senator, 8th District – for lending their political clout to publicly shame a highly respected Central High School Hispanic educator and coach regarding a private ongoing investigation, of which they have limited knowledge.
These two Wyoming representatives are both lawyers who need to dust off their law books to review the basic right of the accused, “Ei incumbit probatio qui dicit non qui negat.” Both of you should know better than to hastily advance a reputation-damaging agenda without first investigating facts, motive and intent, or at the very least engage with the school district with your concerns prior to your zealot display for the media.
Ms. Ellis, you tout on your website “Good judgement is rare. I have it.” I wonder what clouded your judgement on this matter?
Mr. Olsen, your pontification on the “gravity of the situation” is based on one-sided statements, disregarding any final disposition of the issue at hand. The Cowboy State Daily reporting indicates your steadfast assurances that the concerns of the “ANONYMOUS” aggrieved are the truth and nothing but the truth. Whatever happened to the word “alleged?”
I am an independent conservative Hispanic, a Republican voter by default. I, like many in Cheyenne’s diverse community, may wonder if you can represent us fairly in the Equality State. Every single person in the Cheyenne community, regardless of status, deserves due process without outside political interference.
Please direct your energy to the fact-based dire issues facing the state of Wyoming in the 2022 legislative session.