We take for granted workers keeping America great. After the hailstorms in July, the tat-tat-tatting of replacing damaged shingles created a rhythmic sound. The mostly Hispanic community of hardworking men swarmed on rooftops. Their mariachi-sounding trumpets blared from their radios, and they sang and chattered with goodwill and energy. They never seem to think the job effort is beneath them and find pride in their work.
“Work is love made visible,” wrote Kahlil Gibran. I nearly wish for another hailstorm, just to hear the joy of rebuilding. No wonder the truth of the political phrase: “It’s the economy, stupid.”