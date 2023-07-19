As a student at the University of Wyoming many years ago, I belonged to a sorority. It was a fulfilling and enjoyable experience, gave me a sense of community and created for me lifelong friendships. I wouldn’t trade those days for anything.

I realize that young girls can be shallow, pretentious and petty at times. However, the behavior of the young women from Kappa Kappa Gamma who have chosen to humiliate Artemis Langford and crucify her – for she IS a her – through this unmerited lawsuit is the most egregious, cruel and hateful I believe I have ever witnessed. You have violated every value and tenet of sorority sisterhood held dear in the Greek community.

