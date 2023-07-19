As a student at the University of Wyoming many years ago, I belonged to a sorority. It was a fulfilling and enjoyable experience, gave me a sense of community and created for me lifelong friendships. I wouldn’t trade those days for anything.
I realize that young girls can be shallow, pretentious and petty at times. However, the behavior of the young women from Kappa Kappa Gamma who have chosen to humiliate Artemis Langford and crucify her – for she IS a her – through this unmerited lawsuit is the most egregious, cruel and hateful I believe I have ever witnessed. You have violated every value and tenet of sorority sisterhood held dear in the Greek community.
Your attorneys state – at your behest – “they are labeled attention-seeking liars, an old playbook from our history when women called out the men who forced themselves upon them and their privacy. But that time has changed. Women no longer must be silent victims to men who attempt to play by their own set of rules.”
What hogwash. You have no one to blame but yourselves for your current uncomfortable situation. You are not victims, although you choose to paint yourselves as such.
No man forced himself on you – Artemis is a woman, not a man. Ms. Langford did not invite herself in. She was selected. You are determined to destroy someone whose lifestyle you don’t understand or approve of through gossip and innuendo, but you don’t want anyone to know it’s you who are doing it. Whoever put you up to this legal travesty – I doubt you were the first to consider it – gave you terrible counsel.
Greek life around the United States is dying. Given your actions, the black mark you’ve brought upon the University of Wyoming, your sorority and, by association, your sisters, and your blatant disregard for the pain you have caused tells me that’s probably a good thing. I see no semblance of the system that I once embraced and that embraced me.