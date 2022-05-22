If you have tuned out politics for any reason or have become blindfolded to one side or another, YOU ARE A PART OF THE PROBLEM. The blame game gets U.S. nowhere.
Democracy is about free choice and free will. U.S. is at a crossroads right now to see if democracy can stand the test of time. History is against U.S., by the way.
This isn't a football game. Can we still see the forest through the trees? We can like more than one team. We can see the good and bad of our political system without becoming a traitor.
Propaganda is our worst enemy. It is so hard not to go down one rabbit hole with today’s media and false claims of this and that. You have to seek the truth and be willing to change the road you're on. If you vote for what you perceive a truth, you'd better look at all sides first.
If you make no choice, you still have made a choice. Big Oil, Big Pharma and Big Money are controlling our world as we know it. If our democracy fails, then we will fall to at the very least an autocratic society. Think of all those Russians that don’t have a clue what their president is really doing.
If we stop embracing the two-party system as we totally wipe out the other party, we are lost. We essentially will become a one-party system the way we are going. It's not really Us and Them, and, in the end, we are ordinary men. We are defenders of the faith.
The Founding Fathers somehow brought this form of democracy into existence. If we turn our heads the other way, we leave the destruction of not only our democracy, but doom the world to become a burnt-out cinder or perhaps the next Mars.