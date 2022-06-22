We need to make sure Liz Cheney is elected to office here again.
I agree with some of Mr. Stephens' letter on 6/16/22; our nation is at a tipping point, one that we, as citizens, can't leave to chance. Our democracy is in peril, that is why we need to re-elect people like Liz Cheney.
The loser ex-president came to Casper in an effort to unseat Rep. Cheney. He continues to try and tear down our democracy by any means possible, including revenge on Cheney. He would like to turn the U.S. into a Third World country, or at least into his autocracy.
If reelected, would he assault the free press as "fake news" or "the enemy of the people"? Oh, guess he already has.
Would he tear gas peaceful demonstrators, or shoot them with rubber bullets so that he could do a "photo op" for his cult base?
Would he maybe send people who oppose him to a gulag in Siberia (his hero Putin would like that)? Or worse yet, send them to Park County, Wyoming?
Would he throw his vice president under the bus, or even say it was OK to hang him because he wouldn't do his illegal bidding?
Would he try to overturn a free and fair election? Would he claim beforehand that the only way he could lose AGAIN is if the election was rigged?
Would he participate in a "peaceful transfer of power" if he lost the election AGAIN, or would he skulk his way back to Mar-A-Lago?
What if he performed a few political assassinations? Would anybody call him on it, or would his base be too afraid? Oh yeah, he told us that "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn't lose any voters, OK?" And our weak senators, Barrasso and Lummis, said nothing then and continue to say nothing.
Barrasso's recent visit to Rock Springs tells us that he wants to defend the constitutional right to bear arms, but not defend our democracy or free and fair elections.